This January, as the rest of the world begins their New Year’s resolutions to diet or eat more nutritious food, HuffPost Food & Drink will be focusing on the food we’ll be eating the most of: Salad. We’ll rank the best and worst fast food salads, talk to the scientists behind major brands of salad dressing, an explanation for why lettuce is constantly contaminated with E.coli, and more. Keep coming back as we update with more stories!