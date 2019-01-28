15 Salads Even A 'Manly' Man Could Eat

Tara Moore via Getty Images They're not just for women.

The assumption that only women eat salad is so ingrained in our society that the president recently deemed it so. When he served Clemson University’s national championship-winning football team a feast of fast food “hamberders” earlier this month, he equated being a big eater with being a “great guy” and mocked the idea of his wife making “little quick salads” for the team as a lowly alternative. He’s not alone: The sexist stereotype permeates many a romantic comedy and awkward first date.

Bad news though, POTUS and society. Turns out men should be eating even more salad than women ― at least according to the U.S. Dietary Guidelines, which suggest seven servings of fruits and vegetables for men and just five for women.

What on earth, then, is a man to do?

Not to worry your protein shake-filled heads over it. There are plenty of salads manly enough for you macho men to eat, all while maintaining your precious masculinity. And they’re exactly the same as the salads the rest of humanity eats ― because vegetables are equal-opportunity nurturers.

Behold, 15 salads even a man can eat.

1. Cobb Salad

2. Kale Caesar Salad

3. Build Your Own Salad

4. Simple Salad

5. Complex Salad

6. Salads With Hunks Of Cheese On Top

7. Salad With Scallops

8. Pasta Salad

9. Taco Salad

10. Steak Salad

11. Chopped Salad

12. Silly Salad

13. Sad Desk Salad

14. Fruit Salad