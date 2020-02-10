HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

sveta_zarzamora via Getty Images Two words: salami bouquet.

Valentine’s Day falls on a Friday this year, so there’s some extra pressure to keep things special for the whole weekend. But flowers wilt. Chocolates melt. Teddy bears stare back. The straps on that sexy bodysuit you just bought can get tangled up quickly.

And that’s why we’ve been keeping tabs on all the gifts for him and her that are actually worth buying (and that people really, really want).

We found just the thing that your special someone will love and that even you can get a slice of: a salami bouquet. It’s cheesy, but in a good way.

Hickory Farms These salamis might just be gone quicker than the petals on a bouquet of flowers.

The bouquet is $49 and includes three types of dry salamis: an original one, a “three pepper” flavor and a truffle one. All of them are 7 ounces.

You won’t have to worry about wrapping up the little bundle, either: It already comes covered in red tissue paper and is tied with a ribbon. The bouquet also comes tucked into a box that’s filled shredded paper, which makes it feel extra special.

I recently had the chance to get my eager hands on the bouquet to try it out for myself. (I held it like I would a small child. Wouldn’t you, if you’d received this bundle of joy for Valentine’s Day?) The “three pepper” flavor was my clear favorite. It’s slightly spicy, and I think it would be great for my next cheese board.

HuffPost My bundle of joy: a trio of salamis.

Luckily, some select Valentine’s Day-themed gifts ― including the salami bouquet ― qualify for free shipping at Hickory Farms. Standard shipping takes three to five business days, so you can get it now just in time for the holiday.