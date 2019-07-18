Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
All The Dresses To Get From Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Get deep discounts on wrap dresses during the Nordstrom sale
And, the shade we're predicting will be the "it color" come October.
Nordstrom’s annual “NSale” opens to the public on Friday, July 18, so obviously we’re preparing our carts. While Nordstrom cardholders have been enjoying early access to the sale for a few days now, there’s still plenty to shop, with new items likely dropping over the next two weeks of the sale.

You’ll find major markdowns on jeans, shoes and more from top brands like Madewell, Sam Edelman and Veronica Beard. We’ve also noticed a ton of dresses in trendy prints and colors on sale. Specifically, we’re eyeing fall-friendly wrap dresses perfect for those transitional months, and a lot of red tones that we’re predicting will be the “it color” come October.

Below, we’ve rounded up a few of the dresses with deep discounts you’ll want for fall. Take a look, and sign up for our sales and deals newsletter for more of our editor-sourced products and reviews.

Nordstrom sale dresses to buy now:

1
Halogen Tie Waist Dress
Nordstrom
Normally $99, get it on sale for $66 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
2
Topshop Tie Waist Midi Shirtdress
Nordstrom
Normally $95, get it on sale for $63 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
3
Halogen Short Sleeve Ruffle Hem Dress
Nordstrom
Normally $69, get it on sale for $46 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
4
Tahari Pleat Detail Sheath Dress
Nordstrom
Normally $125, get it on sale for $85 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
5
J. Crew Short Sleeve Wrap Dress
Nordstrom
Normally $138, get it on sale for $92 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
6
Sam Edelman Double E Heritage Long Sleeve Shirtdress
Nordstrom
Normally $168, get it on sale for $112 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
7
Halogen Wrap Dress
Nordstrom
Normally $99, get it on sale for $66 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
8
Topshop Belted V-Neck Long Sleeve Midi Dress
Nordstrom
Normally $95, get it on sale for $63 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
9
Caslon Short Sleeve Sweatshirt Dress
Nordstrom
Normally $59, get it on sale for $39 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
10
Eliza J Ruffle Sleeve Sheath Dress
Nordstrom
Normally $148, get it on sale for $99 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

