“I love this foundation! Is sensitive skin friendly, blends it flawlessly, lasts all day, [has] amazing range of shades, does not enhance pores and wrinkles. So beautiful, you need this ASAP!” — Lissethhx3 at Sephora

″I have been using this foundation now for three weeks and I have to say I am in love! I have super dry skin with some texture (keratosis pilaris) and this made my skin look flawless. Will definitely be repurchasing.” — msjaay at Sephora

“Most people have no idea Armani even makes cosmetics...by far...the best foundation in the world. I’ve been a makeup artist for 12 years and I use it on everyone...flawless, airbrushed, blendable, luminous, so many words to describe it. Amazing in photos and on film...your skin ends up looking like the models in the Armani ads...pores...what pores???!!! When mixed with a fluid sheer, you get an amazing highlight effect. Exceptional. You look perfect but still natural, it’s really light too, no heavy makeup feel.′ — ivonrocks at Nordstrom

″After trying numerous foundations, the Luminous Silk has become my go-to. Its natural feel is unmatched and lasts long while effortlessly concealing skin flaws. Best of all, it’s lightweight and pigmented, giving me the perfect balance. It’s not just one of my favorites; it is one of the best foundations I have ever used on my face.” — SarahAfshar at Sephora

“For my seventy-something skin, I was looking for a foundation that didn’t make creases and wrinkles more apparent. Armani Beauty Luminous Silk is lovely. Nice coverage.” — Kim T at Macy’s

″I won’t lie, I avoided this based on price for years. I also won’t lie and say I’m some spring chicken with perfect skin. This is, hands down, one of the most beautiful foundations ever made. It’s not ‘juicy dewy’ fake or heavy; you just look healthy and polished. The coverage is just enough, but it doesn’t cover everything and I still need to camouflage hormonal breakouts. The trade off is that the rest of my skin looks fabulous.” — Marijay at Sephora