HuffPost Finds

Anthropologie Sale Items Are Half Off Right Now

The sale includes more than 1,500 styles under $100.

There are plenty of Fourth of July sales going on this week worth talking about, but there’s one annual markdown that has really captured our attention.

Anthropologie’s sale-on-sale is going on right now, and it includes 50% off already-on-sale items including clothing, shoes, plus sizes, accessories, home decor and even beauty. The sale price you see when browsing is only half the fun — add it to your cart and your final price will be slashed in half. We’re talking $25 crossbody bags, $12 wine glass sets, $50 summer skirts and so, so much more.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite pieces from the sale. Things are selling out faster than folks can check out, so don’t wait if you spot something you love. If you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals email, too.

Take a look:

1
FACE Stockholm Blush
Anthropologie
Get it on sale for $4, final price in cart.
2
W3LL PEOPLE Bio-Correcting Concealer
Anthropologie
Get it on sale for $7.50, final price in cart.
3
Amalia Wood-Handled Tote Bag
Anthropologie
Get it on sale for $25, final price in cart
4
Jamie Acrylic Basket Bag
Anthropologie
Get it on sale for $30 , final price in cart.
5
Anthropologie Souvenir Flats
Anthropologie
Available in sizes 6 to 11. Get them for $25, final price in cart.
6
Luna Crescent Hoop Earrings
Anthropologie
Get them for $15, final price in cart.
7
Embellished Eula Duvet Cover
Anthropologie
Get it half off, final price in cart.
8
Bauble Bud Vase
Anthropologie
Get it on sale for $3.50, final price in cart.
9
Palm Beach Belted Pants
Anthropologie
Available in sizes 00 to 24. Get them on sale for $35, final price in cart.
10
Felicity Sleeveless Top
Anthropologie
Available in sizes 00 to 16, and petite and plus sizes. Get it on sale for $25, final price in cart.
11
Faith Jumpsuit
Anthropologie
Available in sizes 0 to 12 and petite. Get it on sale for $50, final price in cart.

Looking for the best deal before you buy? Check out HuffPost Coupons, where we have hundreds of promo codes from brands you love and trust.

