Amazon officially announced that Prime Day 2019 will start on July 15 at 3 a.m. Eastern and feature two full days of deep discounts on more than a million deals for Prime members. (Not a member? Sign up here and get a free 30-day trial just in time for the main event.) The now-annual “shopping holiday” has inspired other retailers to run their own sales during the same week and slash prices — sometimes on the same items.
Places like Walmart and Target will offer competitive pricing on big-ticket items like Dyson vacuums, the Instant Pot, cookware sets and even smart home devices, but there even a lot of smaller direct-to-consumer brands getting in on the fun this year by offering discounts on their inventory.
Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best “Prime Day” 2019 sales that aren’t actually on Amazon. Just be sure to keep checking back, as we’ll keep updating this list as the deals are announced.
Take a look:
1. Walmart
When: July 14 to July 17
What: Walmart is rolling out a ton of discounts on brands like KitchenAid, Samsung and more
What To Shop Now: Walmart has already started with some early deals on smart home gadgets with its “Google Week,” where you can get a Google Mini for as low as $25 and next-day delivery
Details: There’s no membership required, and shoppers can get free two-day and next-day shipping on qualified orders over $35
2. Target
When: July 15 to July 16
What: Target has dubbed its two-day super sale “Target Deal Days,” where the brand is offering deep discounts on top national and exclusive brands like Dyson and Instant Pot
What To Shop Now: Target has already started celebrating with a few 50% off early-access deals. You can sneak peek them here
Details: There’s no membership required, but shoppers can get 50% off a Shipt membership to get unlimited same-deliveries on orders over $35
3. eBay
When: July 15
What: eBay is offering up to 50% off top brands like Apple and Samsung, as well as a fresh batch of backup deals that will drop if Amazon crashes
What To Shop Now: The brand is having two weeks of new deals launching every day on the latest tech, smart home devices, home appliances and more for up to 80% off
Details: There’s no membership required, and shoppers can get free shipping on any Deal Of The Day items
4. Nordstrom
When: July 19 to August 4 (early access begins July 12)
What: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the biggest fashion event of the year with major markdowns on brands like Madewell, Sam Edelman and Veronica Beard
What To Shop Now: Early access starts July 12 for Nordstrom cardholders. (If you sign up for one now, you get a $60 credit to use toward the sale!)
Details: Get free standard shipping, as well as free same-day pickup in store or curbside
5. Old Navy
When: July 15
What: Old Navy will be having its biggest sale ever with 50% off everything for 24 hours online only
What To Shop Now: The brand is having a weeklong sale from July 12 to July 19 on fashion for the whole family, with major markdowns on denim, dresses, swim and more. Customers who buy online and pick up in store will earn a $10 coupon to use on their next purchase
Details: Free shipping on everything with no order minimum
More alternative Prime Day sales to shop...
Allswell: Get 15% off mattresses and bedding sitewide with the code JULY15 from July 15 to July 16
Coddle: Get 50% off a dual-sided mattress and 15% off all other products when you use code DEALDAYS on July 7 to July 17
