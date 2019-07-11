FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

Amazon officially announced that Prime Day 2019 will start on July 15 at 3 a.m. Eastern and feature two full days of deep discounts on more than a million deals for Prime members. (Not a member? Sign up here and get a free 30-day trial just in time for the main event.) The now-annual “shopping holiday” has inspired other retailers to run their own sales during the same week and slash prices — sometimes on the same items.

Places like Walmart and Target will offer competitive pricing on big-ticket items like Dyson vacuums, the Instant Pot, cookware sets and even smart home devices, but there even a lot of smaller direct-to-consumer brands getting in on the fun this year by offering discounts on their inventory.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best “Prime Day” 2019 sales that aren’t actually on Amazon. Just be sure to keep checking back, as we’ll keep updating this list as the deals are announced.

Take a look:

When: July 14 to July 17

What: Walmart is rolling out a ton of discounts on brands like KitchenAid, Samsung and more

What To Shop Now: Walmart has already started with some early deals on smart home gadgets with its “Google Week,” where you can get a Google Mini for as low as $25 and next-day delivery

Details: There’s no membership required, and shoppers can get free two-day and next-day shipping on qualified orders over $35

When: July 15 to July 16

What: Target has dubbed its two-day super sale “Target Deal Days,” where the brand is offering deep discounts on top national and exclusive brands like Dyson and Instant Pot

What To Shop Now: Target has already started celebrating with a few 50% off early-access deals. You can sneak peek them here

Details: There’s no membership required, but shoppers can get 50% off a Shipt membership to get unlimited same-deliveries on orders over $35

When: July 15

What: Old Navy will be having its biggest sale ever with 50% off everything for 24 hours online only

What To Shop Now: The brand is having a weeklong sale from July 12 to July 19 on fashion for the whole family, with major markdowns on denim, dresses, swim and more. Customers who buy online and pick up in store will earn a $10 coupon to use on their next purchase

Details: Free shipping on everything with no order minimum

More alternative Prime Day sales to shop...

Allswell: Get 15% off mattresses and bedding sitewide with the code JULY15 from July 15 to July 16

Coddle: Get 50% off a dual-sided mattress and 15% off all other products when you use code DEALDAYS on July 7 to July 17