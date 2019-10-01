HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

You’ve probably heard of Salesforce before, or even seen its advertisements at sporting events and concerts. But what exactly does Salesforce do, and why is it such a big deal? That’s a great question, especially if you’re looking to expand the skills on your resume.

Salesforce, explained

Put simply, Salesforce is a cloud-based tool for managing and streamlining customer databases. It allows every department at a company to access all information on customers, partners and leads so they can work together to grow the business in an organized, data-driven manner. Today, it’s actually the world’s leading Customer Relationship Manager (CRM) software, with some of the biggest businesses in the world relying on it – like Amazon, Spotify and Adidas, just to name a few.

While more companies are finding new ways to utilize Salesforce in different ways, from sales teams collecting thousands of leads to customer service teams logging issues, it’s getting more complex to manage. In other words, Salesforce can do magical things for your business, but you have to know how to set it up properly. Cue Salesforce architects and administrators.

What is a Salesforce administrator?

While there are plenty of jobs at Salesforce itself, the bigger demand is for certified administrators who either consult or work at companies utilizing the technology. These professionals are trained to not only set up Salesforce to fit the unique needs of the company at hand, but also to troubleshoot and iterate along the way. Salesforce offers a series of exams to help budding administrators earn an official certification, which is the best (and most legitimate) way to land one of these in-demand positions.

How to prep for Salesforce certification exams

First things first: Getting certified in Salesforce administration isn’t easy, but it can be if you prep hard, and prep now. This Essential Salesforce Certification Bundle is a great place to start. It features three courses and 40 hours of training focused on three critical Salesforce certifications. It will walk you through things like implementing, configuring and managing the Sales and Service Cloud, understanding the concepts of Salesforce Platform App Builder and implementing automation, security, troubleshooting and user interfaces.

While this training will prep you for getting certified in classic Salesforce, you would be smart to consider learning Salesforce Lightning, too.

Wait, what’s Salesforce Lightning?

Lightning is Salesforce’s new and improved look, and the surefire future of the platform. As we know, people don’t like change, so the transition is happening gradually.

This Complete Salesforce Lightning Certification Training Bundle will help you make the transition from Classic Salesforce to Salesforce Lightning smooth and painless. It breaks down everything you need to know about Lightning into four separate courses, starting with the essentials like organization setup, user setup, security and access. Then, you’ll learn standard and custom objects, sales and marketing apps, data management, service and support, analytics, workflow, desktop and mobile administration, and more. Each course will get you one step closer to being ready to take Salesforce’s exams. (Though it is wort noting the cost of the Salesforce exams is not included in these prep guides).