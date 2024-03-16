CelebrityThe OscarsJennifer Lawrencesally field

People Are Baffled Over An 'Awkward' Video Of Sally Field Grabbing Jennifer Lawrence By The Arm And Dress On Stage At The Oscars

“Once you see it’s not going the way you thought it should, you need to let it go. She looks ridiculous grabbing at Jennifer Lawrence like that.”
Leyla Mohammed
This year’s Academy Awards, which took place on March 10, saw past winners return to introduce the nominees in each of the four acting categories.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Former Best Actress winners Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Lawrence, Charlize Theron, Jessica Lange and Sally Field took to the stage to present the nominees for the Best Actress accolade this year — which was ultimately won by Emma Stone for her performance in "Poor Things."
Stewart Cook / DISNEY via Getty Images
Stone played Bella Baxter in the esteemed Yorgos Lanthimos film, which follows her journey of self-discovery after being brought back to life with the brain of an infant.
Field, who famously starred alongside Stone in "The Amazing Spider-Man" (2012), was the one to present her nomination with a heartwarming speech, while the other former Best Actress winners presented the rest of the nominees: Sandra Hüller, Annette Bening, Lily Gladstone, and Carey Mulligan.
Rich Polk / Variety via Getty Images
“Curious as a puppy, and hungry as a bear, Emma Stone’s brilliant Bella is unhinged, uninhibited, and completely original,” Field said on stage.
Handout / Getty Images
“With the fearlessness of a toddler, she awkwardly steps into the world, awakening her body and the sensations of being alive without boundaries,” she continued. “It is an unforgettable and endearing character, created by an actor who is always surprising, who refuses to be categorized, and, like Bella, is completely original.”
Frank Micelotta / DISNEY via Getty Images
Like all of the other speeches, Field's endearing tribute to Stone left audience members and viewers at home super emotional.
The Academy / ITV
However, things got a little awkward once Stone made her way onto the stage to accept her accolade.
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic
After announcing Stone as the Best Actress winner, Yeoh held onto the Oscar for what appeared to be an unusually long amount of time. Standing to her left were Charlize Theron, and Jessica Lange, and to her right, Jennifer Lawrence, and Sally Field at the end.
The Academy / ITV
Stone appeared super confused, with Yeoh seemingly gesturing that Lawrence — who shares a super close friendship with Emma — be the one to actually hand her the golden statue.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
And so, Lawrence gave Stone the accolade, followed by the pair sharing a huge hug. However, Field — who was standing on the other side of Lawrence — seemed pretty confused by this.
The Academy / ITV
Viewers noticed that Field repeatedly tugged onto Lawrence's arm and her dress while she was handing the award over to Stone, with several people speculating that she’d been hoping to do the honors herself.
Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images
While Field ultimately let go of Lawrence's dress and then embraced Stone, it wasn’t long before a clip of the moment began circulating across social media, with TikTok users labeling it “bizarre” and “extremely awkward.”
The Academy / ITV
Several people guessed that the former Oscar winners were supposed to pass the award down one by one — and that Field was actually meant to present it to Stone, being that she was last in the line.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
“I honestly think she felt like she was supposed to hand the trophy to Emma,” one person commented under a popular TikTok. “I think they were supposed to pass it along but Emma was already holding onto it and seemed confused so JL just gave it to her to smooth over the moment,” someone else wrote.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
“I think all the former winner presenters we’re supposed to pass the oscar down the line and she was supposed to present it,” one user said, while another person speculated, “Sally was the one who was supposed to hand it to her because Sally was the one dedicated to Emma in the intros. It’s why Michelle was trying to pass it over.”
Meanwhile, others speculated that Field was well aware that Yeoh was the one who was supposed to hand over the award and was pulling Lawrence back to stop her from intruding on the moment.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Yeoh took home the Best Actress award last year for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once — and it is tradition at the Oscars that the last person who won the award is the one to hand it over to the new recipient.
And although many viewers found the entire thing hilarious, others were ultimately baffled that Field had tugged on Lawrence's dress and arm.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
“She even grabbed her dress! Sally no! I liked the concept of the former winners speaking but awarding the actual statues was extremely awkward,” one person said. “You’re on live tv. Once you see it’s not going the way you thought it should, you need to let it go. She looks ridiculous grabbing at Jennifer Lawrence like that,” wrote another.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

