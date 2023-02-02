What's Hot

Entertainmentsally field80 for BradyRomancing the Stone

Sally Field Turned Down Role That Would've Made Iconic '80s Film Very Different

The "80 for Brady" star discussed other roles that could have been had she not said "no."
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Sally Field said she turned down the lead role opposite Michael Douglas in the 1984 adventure “Romancing the Stone” ― and she has no regrets.

“My instinct was there’s somebody else out there who’s better, and that somebody was Kathleen Turner,” the two-time Oscar winner told People in a story posted Wednesday. “That long-legged Kathleen, with her husky voice. I mean, she’s still breathtakingly good. And she’s so sweet. There’s nobody like her.”

Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner on the set of "Romancing the Stone." Field said she turned down the part that Turner made famous in the 1980s.
Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner on the set of "Romancing the Stone." Field said she turned down the part that Turner made famous in the 1980s.
Sunset Boulevard via Getty Images

It all worked out for Field. She won her second Oscar for her role in “Places in the Heart,” which came out the same year as “Romancing the Stone.”

Field and Turner have another small connection. Both say the late Burt Reynolds was the worst kisser. Turner starred with Reynolds in “Switching Channels” and they developed an adversarial relationship in real life. But Field had a longtime romance with the late movie star.

Field now appears with Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin and Tom Brady in “80 For Brady,” a comedy about elderly women who plot to attend the 2017 Super Bowl to see their idol, Brady.

“I have avoided some other films that are groups of ladies because I have certain feelings that women are about so much more than just looking for a date or who’s my next husband,” she told People. “I know there’s a territory that I can own, and some where I dare you to be as good as me, and then there’s some I can fake. But really, I would rather not be faking it.”

Sally Field, pictured at the "80 For Brady" premiere with Rita Moreno, left, Tom Brady, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, said the movie went beyond older women looking for a husband.
Sally Field, pictured at the "80 For Brady" premiere with Rita Moreno, left, Tom Brady, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, said the movie went beyond older women looking for a husband.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
