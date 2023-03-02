Sally Field's Son Hilariously Reacts to Seeing Mom And Andrew Garfield At SAG Awards

Sally Field’s son, writer Sam Greisman, may not have been able to attend the SAG Awards, but he was certainly there in spirit — or at least in the Twitterverse.

Greisman shared his thoughts about the show in a series of tweets on Sunday night. He posted a photo of Austin Butler onstage with his mother, who received this year’s SAG Lifetime Achievement Award.

Butler escorted Field to the stage to accept the award, but Greisman suggested that her interaction with the “Elvis” actor may have been a prize enough.

“She has better game than me,” he tweeted. And when someone tweeted a photo of Field and Amanda Seyfried on the red carpet, he responded, “Picked up another hottie.”

From Left: Austin Butler with Sally Field, who won the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Award in Los Angeles on Feb. 26, 2023. Robert Gauthier via Getty Images

Greisman also took notice of the admiration and love Andrew Garfield showed his mom during the night, tweeting his disappointment about missing Garfield at the award show days prior.

Not able to attend the SAG Awards, not able to try and flirt with Andrew Garfield, please pray for me and my pain. — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) February 24, 2023

Garfield presented the lifetime achievement award to his “The Amazing Spider-Man” co-star. During his speech, he called Field a “titan of acting” and a “north star.”

He later crashed Field’s interview with Entertainment Tonight to ensure she was doing OK, telling the interviewer that Field is “some kind of surrogate something in my life.”

Greisman joked that Garfield’s affection might have upstaged his family’s treatment of Field.

″Andrew Garfield really raising the bar for her real-life family,” he wrote. “We’re not that nice to her!”

Andrew Garfield really raising the bar for her real life family. We’re not that nice to her! — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) February 27, 2023

Field shares Greisman with her ex-husband, Alan Greisman. The “80 for Brady” actor is also mom to Peter Craig and Eli Craig, whom she had from her previous marriage to Steven Craig.

The two-time Oscar winner received wide praise for her SAG Awards speech, in which she noted her white privilege in her journey in the film industry.