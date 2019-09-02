Salma Hayek Embraces Aging With Bikini Snap On 53rd Birthday: ‘So!?'

Actor Salma Hayek wowed on Instagram just ahead of her birthday, swatting away body insecurities and posting a stunning snap of herself in a bikini.

“Yes, tomorrow I’m 53. So!?” the Mexican star wrote Sunday in both English and Spanish.

Hayek has been a longtime advocate of body positivity, speaking about her own evolving relationship with her body and aging. She told InStyle UK in 2016 that entering her 50s sometimes challenged her confidence.

“Well I am entering my fifties so your body confidence isn’t that good,” she said in the interview. “I think it depends on the day, for everybody, there’s some days you say, ‘This is it,’ and you love it. Then there are days when you go, ‘This can not be it! Is this really it?’ So I think it’s up and down all the time!”

The Oscar nominee has previously credited her success in life to being a late bloomer. She married at 39 and had her daughter Valentina at 41.

Hayek’s candid, no-makeup birthday post had stars like Pierce Brosnan, Lenny Kravitz, Cindy Crawford and British vogue editor Edward Enninful sending congratulations and birthday wishes.