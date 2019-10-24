Celebrities Pile On Ryan Reynolds With Birthday Troll-Fest

Ryan Reynolds was treated to a taste of his own medicine for his birthday.

The “Deadpool” actor turned 43 on Wednesday, and his friends and family capitalized on the occasion by getting a little payback.

Reynolds is notorious for goofing around on social media and had recently trolled his good friend Hugh Jackman and his wife Blake Lively on their birthdays. For Lively’s birthday in August, Reynolds posted a series of very unflattering pictures of his pregnant wife. She followed family tradition by picking out a cute photo to mark the occasion:

Last week, Reynolds shared a not-very-polite birthday song on the big screens during a performance of Jackman’s “The Man. The Music. The Show.” tour. Jackman retaliated by tweeting a mock “leaked” video of himself complaining about Reynolds to his wife:

Webster’s dictionary definition of a LEAK. 2a. To become known despite efforts of concealment. ⁦@VancityReynolds⁩ pic.twitter.com/VWRWUPjvg5 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) October 22, 2019

Salma Hayek, Reynolds’ costar in “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” also piled on Reynolds with a snarky Instagram post that directed him to her stories page, where she posted a series of photos of them together. “Love sharing the screen with you,” she captioned them:

Between the four celebrities, there aren’t any more birthdays this year. But Jackman, Lively and Hayek had better watch out. With Reynolds, a retaliation is surely in the cards.