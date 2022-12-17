Salma Hayek Dishes On Lap Dance From Channing Tatum in Third 'Magic Mike' Movie

Salma Hayek revealed that her lap dance scene with Channing Tatum shown in the “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” trailer was just as physically taxing as it was steamy.

The actor told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Thursday that filming the scene was “physically challenging.”

Advertisement

“Oh my goodness. You just wait to see. It’s just complicated,” she said.

Hayek plays a wealthy socialite in the third and final installment of “Magic Mike,” alongside Tatum, who reprises his role as stripper Mike Lane in the film franchise. Mike leaves his bartending gig in Miami, Florida, to travel to London, England, with Hayek’s character, who “lures him with an offer he can’t refuse,” a description for the film read.

The trailer, released in November, begins with Hayek’s character asking Mike Lane if he likes his bartending job. She later asked: “What is it that you really do?”

The clip then teases their intense lap dance scene, which takes place in a house.

“You came along and gave me this unexpected magical moment that made me remember who I really was,” Hayek’s character said in the clip.

Advertisement

Tatum starred in the first “Magic Mike” in 2012 and its 2015 sequel, “Magic Mike XXL.”

He revealed on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in February that he almost considered not returning to the film franchise for its final installment due to the intense workout and diet regimen required for the role.

He said at the time that getting in shape for the previous movies was “not natural.”

“You have to starve yourself,” he later added. “I don’t think when you’re that lean, it’s actually healthy.”