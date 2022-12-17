What's Hot

Women Convicted Of Criminal Trespassing For Feeding Cats On County Property

James Cameron Has Proof That Jack Had To Die In 'Titanic' Waters

String Of Resignations May Threaten Plans To Take Trump's Truth Social Public: Report

Anti-LGBTQ Hate Thrives Online, Spurs Fears Of More Violence

'Great British Baking Show' Judge Prue Leith Recalls Rescue While Stranded At Sea

Minnesota Man Who Idolized Mass Shooters Was Allegedly Building Arsenal: FBI

2 Teens Shot Dead By Masked Gunman Outside Chicago High School

Company Owned By Family Of West Virginia GOP Gov Is Fined $925,000

Everyone Says I Need To Tell My 11-Year-Old The Truth About Santa. Here's Why I Won't.

Elon Musk Reinstates Journalists' Suspended Accounts Following Twitter Poll

'Wednesday' Star Jenna Ortega Can't Help But Gush Over Making Horror Films

Elon Musk Reportedly Seeking More Money To Prop Up Twitter

Entertainment
Channing TatumSalma Hayekmagic mike

Salma Hayek Dishes On Lap Dance From Channing Tatum in Third 'Magic Mike' Movie

A clip of the steamy scene was shown in the trailer for the final installment of the film franchise.
Kimberley Richards

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Salma Hayek revealed that her lap dance scene with Channing Tatum shown in the “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” trailer was just as physically taxing as it was steamy.

The actor told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Thursday that filming the scene was “physically challenging.”

“Oh my goodness. You just wait to see. It’s just complicated,” she said.

Hayek plays a wealthy socialite in the third and final installment of “Magic Mike,” alongside Tatum, who reprises his role as stripper Mike Lane in the film franchise. Mike leaves his bartending gig in Miami, Florida, to travel to London, England, with Hayek’s character, who “lures him with an offer he can’t refuse,” a description for the film read.

The trailer, released in November, begins with Hayek’s character asking Mike Lane if he likes his bartending job. She later asked: “What is it that you really do?”

The clip then teases their intense lap dance scene, which takes place in a house.

“You came along and gave me this unexpected magical moment that made me remember who I really was,” Hayek’s character said in the clip.

Tatum starred in the first “Magic Mike” in 2012 and its 2015 sequel, “Magic Mike XXL.”

He revealed on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in February that he almost considered not returning to the film franchise for its final installment due to the intense workout and diet regimen required for the role.

He said at the time that getting in shape for the previous movies was “not natural.”

“You have to starve yourself,” he later added. “I don’t think when you’re that lean, it’s actually healthy.”

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” directed by Steven Soderbergh, is set to hit theaters on Feb. 10.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Kimberley Richards - Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community