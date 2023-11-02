Salma Hayek Shares Thoughts On Kim Kardashian's 'From Dusk Till Dawn' Costume

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Kim Kardashian is never one to skip out on dressing up as iconic characters for Halloween, and her wild costume this year earned a nod from none other than actor Salma Hayek.

On Wednesday, Kardashian posted a steamy video on Instagram in which she showed off her body-baring costume inspired by Hayek’s bloodthirsty stripper character from 1996’s hit horror-action movie “From Dusk Till Dawn.”

Set to the tune of the Tito & Tarantula song “After Dark,” Kardashian did her best impression of Hayek’s famous sultry hip movements in one of the movie’s most popular scenes.

The Skims founder sported the same velvet bikini, headdress and gold snake bracelet that Hayek wore in the film. She completed the look by posing with a massive yellow and white snake.

Hayek praised Kardashian’s take on her character by resharing the video on her Instagram Story with a sweet message.

“Bravo @kimkardashian. I’m so honored,” Hayek wrote to the mom of four on social media Wednesday. “You’ve brought back some wild memories … and a little PTSD. Kim wore it best.”

Hayek has been candid about how anxious she was filming the scene despite her extreme fear of reptiles.

Quentin Tarantino, who wrote the film, told Hayek, “‘Oh, by the way, you’re dancing with a snake.’ I said, ‘I can’t do that, I can’t do that. It’s my greatest fear,’” the actor recalled in 2017 to Yahoo! Entertainment.

Salma Hayek, posing with a snake on the set of the film "From Dusk Till Dawn," later shared how scared she was of the reptiles. Dimension Films/Miramax/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Hayek added: “I had to overcome my greatest fear. I had to go into a trance to do the dance. And there was no choreography. It was improvised. Because you can’t choreograph a snake — we don’t know what she’s going to do!”

“From Dusk Till Dawn” reportedly cost between $15 and $20 million to make, but only earned back $25.8 million in U.S. theaters at the time of its release, according to Moviefone.