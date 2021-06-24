Salma Hayek Reveals Her Best Advice For A Successful Relationship

Salma Hayek and her husband, billionaire CEO François-Henri Pinault, have been married for 12 years. And in that amount of time, the actor says she’s learned an important key to a very strong relationship: never say “anything nasty to each other.”

Hayek opened up about the two’s relationship on Wednesday episode of Facebook Watch’s “Red Table Talk” after Jada Pinkett Smith asked her friend for tips for deeper connection in a relationship.

“I will tell you what my best advice is ... I love it that I have it with my husband,” the actor said. “When there is conflict, we put all the energy in solving the problem. Never finding who to blame or, ‘You should have done this or that.’ No ― all our energy goes into, ‘How do we solve this?’”

“And so because of this, we’ve never said anything nasty to each other,” Hayek added as the rest of the roundtable, including Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, voiced their awe. “No resentment.”

Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 4, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California.

During an appearance on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast earlier this year, Hayek confronted rumors that she married Pinault for his money.

“You know, when I married him, everybody said, ‘Oh, it’s arranged marriage, she married him for the money,’” Hayek said.

“I’m like, ‘Yeah, whatever, bitch. Think what you want,’” she added. “Fifteen years together and we are strong in love. And I don’t even get offended ― I’m like, ‘Yeah, whatever.’”

Hayek told Shepard that part of the rumors are due to “a discrimination” against rich men.

“Immediately you think because somebody’s rich, [they] might not be a good person, might be somebody materialistic, might be somebody that doesn’t have values, might be somebody that is even stupid or that doesn’t deserve it,” she said.

“[Or] that in order to have a lot of money, you did it the wrong way, there is all this preconceptions and I heard them, by the way,” Hayek added. But when it comes to her husband, that’s just not the case.

“We go on vacation, he completely shuts off, he’s in the moment. It’s not just an insult to me. I’m not the one being judged only. They cannot begin to imagine what a joy that human being is,” the actor said.

