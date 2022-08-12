In this file photo, Salman Rushdie attends the 68th National Book Awards Ceremony and Benefit Dinner on Nov. 15, 2017, in New York. via Associated Press

Salman Rushdie has been attacked onstage during an event in western New York, where he’d been speaking at the Chautauqua Institution on the importance of freedom of creative expression.

An Associated Press reporter who was on scene in Chautauqua, New York, says a man stormed the stage as Rushdie was being introduced, then began “punching or stabbing” the author. Per the AP, the assailant was restrained.

Photos showed Rushdie lying on the stage receiving medical attention shortly after.

According to the New York State Police, Rushie, 75, suffered a stab wound to the neck and has been transported to an area hospital via helicopter. His condition is unknown at this time.

Rushdie has long been targeted by the Iranian regime in response to his 1988 book “The Satanic Verses.” Iran’s leader at the time, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, deemed the book blasphemous and issued a fatwa, calling for Rushdie’s execution and offering a multimillion-dollar bounty.

Rushdie was forced into hiding after the book’s publication triggered an uproar and others who worked on the novel were also targeted.

The book’s Japanese translator, Hitoshi Igarashi, was killed, and its Italian translator, Ettore Capriolo, survived a stabbing attack.

In 1993, the novel’s Norwegian publisher, William Nygaard, was seriously injured in a shooting outside his home in Oslo.

Rushdie emerged from hiding nearly a decade later, describing the previous nine years he’d spent under police protection as resembling a “comedy routine” at times.

He told the Guardian in a 2013 interview that he’d had no idea the book would trigger such a firestorm ― let alone murderous intent.

“International terrorism leveled against translators, publishers and writers wasn’t something that we knew about,” he said. “People who were conservative Muslim believers had not liked any of my books, so I expected them not to like it and my view was, ‘So what?’”

“In general if you don’t want to read a book then don’t: that’s why there are all these books in bookstores for you to chose from,” he added. “If you start reading a book and you don’t like it you always have the option of shutting it. At this point it loses its capacity to offend you.”