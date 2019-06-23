The situations in World War II Germany and modern-day America are “not morally equivalent,” the Tribune editorial notes. “And we probably don’t have reason to fear that this is necessarily going to become that. But then, we never do. Because that starts as this.”

It goes on to lay out some parallels between the precursors of what occurred in Nazi Germany and what is happening in the U.S. now.

“It worked its way up, from nasty political speeches (check) to politicians seeking and gaining power with promises to protect the purity of the nation from foreign invasion (check) to denying basic human rights and decency to people of an unfavored class (check),” the editorial reads.

Conditions at the centers appear to be deteriorating. Six migrant children have died in U.S. custody, and four seriously ill toddlers were rushed from a Texas facility to a local hospital last week.