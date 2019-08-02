Salvadoran Migrant Dies While In Border Patrol Custody

Yet last month, President Donald Trump praised the Border Patrol for doing “an incredible job” and claimed that the overcrowded and squalid facilities are “run beautifully” and are “clean” and “good.”

Border officials have faced several lawsuits related to the treatment of migrants under government custody. In June, attorneys sued the federal government for the “deplorable” conditions children endured in the border facilities.

The CBP also faces a wrongful death lawsuit from the family of a migrant Guatemalan woman, who was killed by a border agent last year.