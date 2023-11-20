Sam Altman Reportedly In Talks To Return To OpenAI

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Sam Altman, the former chief executive of OpenAI, has been talking with board members about a potential return to the artificial intelligence company behind ChatGPT, according to media reports.

The tech world was stunned on Friday after OpenAI’s board of directors had fired Altman, a high-profile figure and wunderkind of the artificial intelligence boom. OpenAI has made waves throughout the tech industry since it released its chatbot last year, earning a $13 billion dollar investment from Microsoft and stunning the world with its powerful platform.

The company said simply at the time Altman had “not consistently [been] candid in his communications with the board,” but added later there was no “malfeasance or anything related to our financial, business, safety, or security/privacy practices.”

The Verge and The New York Times reported Sunday that Altman and another former executive, Greg Brockman, had been speaking with the board about returning. Brockman, who served as president, resigned in protest after the firing.

“Sam and I are shocked and saddened by what the board did today,” Brockman wrote after Altman was removed. “We too are still trying to figure out exactly what happened.”

The board has four remaining members who govern OpenAI’s activities. The Times added that there is no guarantee either Altman or Brockman will be reinstated, but employees at the company have expressed their support for that eventuality.

On Sunday, Altman posted a photo of him wearing a guest badge at OpenAI headquarters on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“First and last time I ever wear one of these,” he wrote.

first and last time i ever wear one of these pic.twitter.com/u3iKwyWj0a — Sam Altman (@sama) November 19, 2023

OpenAI’s chief technology officer, Mira Murati, was appointed interim CEO after the firing.