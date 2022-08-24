'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' Sequel To Focus On Chaotic Valet Characters From The Original

The spinoff will chronicle the same day as the original film — but from a different perspective. CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

“The question isn’t ‘what are we going to do,’ the question is ‘what aren’t we going to do?’”

That’s presumably what Paramount Pictures executives asked themselves before greenlighting a spinoff to “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” Currently titled “Sam and Victor’s Day Off,” it’ll follow two characters from the 1986 John Hughes original and take place on the same day.

The project will chronicle the mischievous valets who took the Ferrari, which Alan Ruck’s character Cameron Frye stole from his father, on a high speed joyride. While they were nameless in the original, they’ll get their very own day in the sun at a yet undetermined date, according to Deadline.

Some cinephiles might scoff at the notion of people toying with their favorite movies, particularly when news arrives without a formal release date or single casting announcement. The production pedigree for “Sam and Victor,” however, already appears highly promising.

Produced by Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald, whose “Karate Kid” Netflix spinoff series “Cobra Kai” received glowing reviews and Emmy nominations, will be written by Bill Posley — who worked on the show and recently won the SXSW Audience Award for his horror debut “Bitch Ass.”

Richard Edson portraying one of the two valets in "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

Paramount has yet to decide who will portray the titular characters, who were played in the original film by Richard Edson and the late Larry “Flash” Jenkins. Neither has announced a director for the film, which will be the first spinoff to a Hughes-directed movie, according to Variety.

If the project is even half as invigorating as “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” — which followed a trio of teenagers skipping school to gallivant around Chicago — “Sam and Victor” could satisfy both lovers of the original and new audiences alike.

Frye famously warned Bueller in the original film not to touch his father’s Ferrari, explaining that “less than a hundred were made,” that it was his father’s “love” and “his passion.”