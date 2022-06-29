Sam Asghari Dishes On His 'Fairytale' Wedding To Britney Spears

Sam Asghari called his wedding to Britney Spears earlier this month a “fairytale” that was “long overdue.”

The couple has been linked together since 2016.

The model told “Good Morning America” on Wednesday that “the husband thing hasn’t hit me yet,” and the whole experience is still “surreal.”

“It’s been a minute. It was way overdue for us,” Asghari said of their star-studded nuptials, which took place on June 9, in Thousand Oaks, California.

“We imagined this thing being a fairy tale and it was,” he added. “And we only had, like, 50-70 people. We wanted to just celebrate ― and that’s what we did.”

Guests at the wedding included Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, the newly-married Paris Hilton and Donatella Versace, who designed Spears’ wedding dress.

Asghari and Spears got engaged in September, just weeks after attorneys for Spears’ father, Jamie, filed paperwork to end the suffocating conservatorship that determined every detail of Spears’ life since 2008.

During a court appearance last year, Spears expressed her intent to get married, something she was not able to do under the control of her father.

“I would like to progressively move forward, and I want to have the real deal,” Spears said at the time. “I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby.”

A judge officially dissolved the singer’s 13-year conservatorship in November, just days before Spears turned 40.

Spears and Asghari attend the "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" Los Angeles premiere on July 22, 2019. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

The marriage is Spears’ third. In 2004, she married Jason Alexander, but the marriage was annulled after 55 hours. She later married Kevin Federline, with whom she has two children.

Alexander made an unexpected bizarre appearance at Spears’ wedding to Asghari and was arrested for trying to crash the wedding. He live-streamed the incident, calling the singer “my first wife, my only wife.”