Sam Asghari Seeks Fans' Help With Paparazzi Disguise Amid Divorce From Britney Spears

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Sam Asghari is making light of all the attention he’s been garnering amid his divorce from Britney Spears.

The fitness trainer turned to his three million followers on Saturday to ask for help selecting an incognito outfit to help him outsmart the paparazzi just days after he filed for divorce from the pop star. The couple, who first started dating in 2017, called it quits after only one year of marriage.

Advertisement

“Help me choose paparazzi disguise,” wrote Asghari on his Instagram Stories alongside photos of him sporting multiple comical getups, according to Page Six.

In the photos, Asghari donned a gray wig and mustache, a short curly brown wig with sunglasses and a light brown wig.

Asghari’s post came just hours after Spears broke her silence about the divorce on social media.

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!” the “Toxic” singer wrote on Instagram.

Spears thanked her friends for sending over heartfelt messages and revealed that her “Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality.”

Advertisement

She wrapped up her message by telling her fans that she’s “actually doing pretty damn good.”

The news of the couple’s break up first hit the internet on Aug. 16.

Sources told TMZ that same day that Asghari recently confronted Spears about allegedly cheating on him, prompting him to move out of their home.

Insiders also alleged to Page Six that Spears physically assaulted him after the pair allegedly had frequent screaming matches.

After their breakup, Asghari addressed the split on social media last week in his own post.

“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” Asghari wrote Thursday in an Instagram Story. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.”

“Shit happens,” he added. “Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including the media to be kind and thoughtful.”

Representatives for both Spears and Asghari did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment.