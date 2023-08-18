Sam Asghari Explains Filing For Divorce From Britney Spears After 1 Year Of Marriage

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Sam Asghari is asking the media for kindness after filing for divorce from Britney Spears.

“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” Asghari wrote Thursday in an Instagram Story. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.”

“Shit happens,” he continued. “Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including the media to be kind and thoughtful.”

The model and personal trainer emerged as an apparent beacon of much-needed protection as Spears continued to fight her father, Jamie, in court. He even slammed Jamie online as “a total dick” in 2021 and admitted having “zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship.”

The pop star marked the filing rather cheekily — by publicly pondering what kind of horse to buy. J. Merritt via Getty Images

Insiders told TMZ on Wednesday that Asghari confronted Spears the week before about allegedly cheating on him and moved out of their home after intensely arguing. The first signs of trouble emerged in May, however, after TMZ released a documentary on Spears.

Asghari reportedly denounced the film’s “disgusting” allegations that Spears physically assaulted him during apparently routine screaming matches before Spears posted an Instagram video of them kissing and praising her “incredible husband” in the caption.

The actor praised their 2022 “fairy tale” wedding in Thousand Oaks, California, but might soon return to work. An insider told Page Six last year that the couple signed a prenup in Spears’s favor, who is still likely to pay him a tidy sum.

“Any money she made before the wedding is protected,” the source told Page Six.