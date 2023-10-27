Sam Asghari Reacts To Britney Spears Calling Him A 'Gift From God' In Her Memoir

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Sam Asghari appears to be thrilled about a particular part of his ex Britney Spears’ new memoir.

On Thursday, the actor spoke with TMZ about the pop star calling him a “gift from God” in her newly released book, “The Woman in Me.”

“I have an appreciation for how stable he is,” Spears wrote of Asghari in the book, according to an excerpt published by People. “I love that he doesn’t drink. He’s a gift from God.”

Advertisement

“That made me smile, to be honest,” the Iranian American model told TMZ.

In her memoir, Spears details her first encounter with Asghari, who was cast as her love interest in a music video.

“The first time I saw Hesam Asghari on the set of my video for “Slumber Party,” I knew I wanted him in my life immediately. I was instantly smitten. The chemistry with us in the beginning was insane. We couldn’t keep our hands off each other,” Spears wrote. “He called me his lioness.”

Spears’ praise for Asghari might come as a surprise to some considering that the two separated before her memoir came out on Tuesday. He filed for divorce from Spears over the summer after only 14 months of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences,” according to court records.

Yet the fitness trainer gushed about the “Toxic” crooner and her book, which details her rise to superstardom and the 13-year conservatorship spearheaded by her estranged father, Jamie Spears.

Advertisement

“I’m freaking proud of her,” Asghari told TMZ. “I hope she takes over the world.”

Asghari’s reps didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari called it quits after 14 months of marriage. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Back in August, the princess of pop broke her silence about her breakup with Asghari in an Instagram post.

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!” Spears wrote.

She also thanked fans for their heartfelt messages before warning that her “Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality.”

Spears’ memoir has made headlines for its bombshell revelations about her life, including the abortion she had amid her rocky romance with fellow pop star Justin Timberlake and what pushed her to shave her head in 2007.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, she celebrated her book’s success in an Instagram post that appears to have since been deleted, claiming that the viral memoir had already broken records.