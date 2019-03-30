Veteran ABC news anchor Sam Donaldson warned Friday how President Donald Trump’s use of a curse word at a political rally this week may over time end up turning “a lot of people off.”

Trump said at an event in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Thursday that “the Democrats now have to decide if they will continue to defraud the American public with this ridiculous bullshit.”

It was in reference to special counsel Robert Mueller’s report into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign collusion.

Attorney General William Barr released a summary of Mueller’s report Sunday. It said Mueller did not find collusion with the Russian government. Mueller also wrote there was insufficient evidence to determine whether Trump had obstructed justice. Democrats are calling for the release of the full report.

Speaking on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360°,” Donaldson told stand-in host John Berman that Trump’s base would not be put off by his use of the swear word because “they make excuses for him,” like claiming it was just locker room talk and everyone does it.

But others would be offended, Donaldson claimed.

“No, we don’t all do that,” he said. “And if we do, we do it privately and just with our gentlemen friends some place.”

“Have I used that word you just used? Sure I have, not on television, not in public,” he said. “This is a president who does not conform to any rules or norms of civility, any rules or norms of behavior that I think most Americans want to see.”

“He doesn’t care. I think Americans care, I think he’ll find that out,” Donaldson said. “But, I could be wrong.”

