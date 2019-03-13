Sam Donaldson Explains Why Fox News Won't Ditch Tucker Carlson Over 'Hate Speech'

Veteran ABC news anchor Sam Donaldson made the case on Tuesday for why Fox News won’t ditch Tucker Carlson anytime soon.
Carlson came under fire this week after Media Matters for America unearthed audio of him making a slew of sexist, racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments during appearances on the shock-jock radio program “The Bubba the Love Sponge Show” between 2006 and 2011.
On the Tuesday broadcast of “Anderson Cooper 360°,” Donaldson explained why Carlson would “go on,” despite the resurfacing of the comments:
“He appeals to the Fox audience, he’s coming on strong. The king of cable, 3.3 million people a night is Sean Hannity. Right behind him comes Tucker Carlson with about 2.9 million. Do you think Fox is going to say, ‘Well, you’ve been a bad boy, we’re going to have to let you go or we’re going to have to reprimand you?’ I think his audience is there and they want the audience. And if the advertisers do stick with him, well of course, if they leave him, then he’s toast. Fox will suddenly discover that what he did was beyond the pale and let him go. But not now.”
