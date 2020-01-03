HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Nordstrom This dupe of "the Amazon Coat" is on sale at Nordstrom right now.

The rise of “the Amazon Coat” was due in no small part to it having everything you really want in a winter jacket. A fleece-lined hood? Check. Zippers galore? Check. A comfortable, oversized fit? Check. A pretty affordable price tag? Check. (It was $100 when it first rose to New York Magazine fame, and is now going for $140.)

Amazon "The Amazon Coat," also known as the Orolay Thickened Down Jacket, in action.

And its popularity, of course, has sparked some dupes.

We’ve had our eyes on a Sam Edelman winter coat that looks an awful lot like *the* coat for a while. And right now, the Sam Edelman lookalike is on sale and cheaper than the actual Amazon Coat. Yes, you read that right.

Nordstrom Sam Edelman's winter coat. There's nothing like a marigold-colored coat to brighten the most dreary of winter days.

This Sam Edelman puffer coat has a faux shearling hood, zipped side vents and ribbed cuffs. And because you can really never have too many pockets, the coat has chest zip pockets and front zip patch pockets, too.

The fit advice for the coat says it runs large and to order a size down — lots of the reviews for the coat confirm this, too. The coat comes in sizes XXS to XXL, and in black, marigold, navy, olive and white.