It’s *the* coat that actually went viral — New York Magazine’s The Strategist said it took over the Upper East Side, and The New York Times recently even had a retrospective on it.
The rise of “the Amazon Coat” was due in no small part to it having everything you really want in a winter jacket. A fleece-lined hood? Check. Zippers galore? Check. A comfortable, oversized fit? Check. A pretty affordable price tag? Check. (It was $100 when it first rose to New York Magazine fame, and is now going for $140.)
And its popularity, of course, has sparked some dupes.
We’ve had our eyes on a Sam Edelman winter coat that looks an awful lot like *the* coat for a while. And right now, the Sam Edelman lookalike is on sale and cheaper than the actual Amazon Coat. Yes, you read that right.
The Sam Edelman Faux Shearling Lined Puffer Coat was originally $139 (the same price as the Amazon coat ), but right now it is on sale for $97 at Nordstrom. Plus, Nordstrom offers free shipping.
This Sam Edelman puffer coat has a faux shearling hood, zipped side vents and ribbed cuffs. And because you can really never have too many pockets, the coat has chest zip pockets and front zip patch pockets, too.
The fit advice for the coat says it runs large and to order a size down — lots of the reviews for the coat confirm this, too. The coat comes in sizes XXS to XXL, and in black, marigold, navy, olive and white.
This dupe has everything you love about “the Amazon Coat,” but with a lower price tag. And it’ll keep you warm all winter — so get it while it’s hot and before it’s way too cold.