Sam Elliott Slams 'Piece Of S**t' 'The Power Of The Dog' For Basically Being Too Gay

“What the fuck does this woman from down there know about the American West? Why the fuck did she shoot this movie in New Zealand and call it Montana? And say this is the way it was? That fucking rubbed me the wrong way,” he said.

Campion planned to film the project in Montana, but she moved production to New Zealand over budget concerns, telling the Los Angeles Times she “felt sick about not shooting there.”

The 77-year-old actor brought his rant to a close, saying, “Boy, when I fucking saw that, I thought, What the fuck? Where are we in this world today?”

Apparently, we’re still stuck in the backwards idea that LGBTQ people never existed in the American West.