sam neill

'Jurassic Park' Star Sam Neill Reveals Blood Cancer Diagnosis

“I’m not off the hook as such, but there’s no cancer in my body," said the actor, who received treatment and is now in remission.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Sam Neill, the actor perhaps best known for his performances in the “Jurassic Park” movie franchise, has revealed he is receiving treatment for blood cancer.

In an interview with The Guardian published Friday about Neill’s upcoming memoir “Did I Ever Tell You This?”, he said he was currently cancer free but would require monthly chemotherapy treatment for the rest of his life.

Neill, 75, was diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma after experiencing swollen glands while promoting “Jurassic World Dominion” last year, the outlet reported.

via Associated Press

Initial chemotherapy eventually ran its course so he trialed a new monthly drug which put him into remission.

“I’m not off the hook as such, but there’s no cancer in my body,” Neill said.

The book project began when Neill “found myself with nothing to do” during treatment, he told the Guardian. His diagnosis is a “spiral thread” throughout but it’s not a “cancer book,” he insisted.

Writing the book “was a lifesaver” and gave him “a reason to live,” he added.

Neill is now “very well and back at work,” a representative for the actor told “Good Morning America” on Friday.

His next TV appearance is in “Apples Never Fall” alongside Annette Bening.

Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

