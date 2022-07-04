Celebrity

British Musician Sam Ryder Slays With Wild Version Of 'God Save The Queen'

Fans blown away by rendition at British Grand Prix by singer who rose to fame on Tik Tok during the pandemic.
Mary Papenfuss

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Musician Sam Ryder performs the British national anthem on the grid before the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain on July 3 in Northampton, England.
Musician Sam Ryder performs the British national anthem on the grid before the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain on July 3 in Northampton, England.
Dan Mullan - Formula 1 via Getty Images

British musician Sam Ryder, who rose to fame singing on TikTok during the pandemic, absolutely killed with his rendition of Britain’s national anthem “God Save the Queen” on Sunday.

Ryder presented an extremely spirited version of the anthem (the same tune as “The Star-Spangled Banner,” thanks to a cheeky twist by colonialists) at the British Grand Prix in Northampton, England.

@samhairwolfryder

Spoiler alert… IT’S BC OF YOU!!! 😃🙏💛 THANK YA, DREAMERS! 🏁🏎 #fyp #silverstone #formula1

♬ original sound - Sam Ryder

In May, Ryder won the runner-up spot with his song “Space Man” in the annual Eurovision song contest in which member countries of the European Broadcasting Union each submit a song to be performed on live television.

But some viewers were split over whether Ryder slayed with his innovative version of the national anthem — or obliterated it. Online publication Metro.co.uk gushed that he “wowed fans with iconic ‘God Save The Queen,’” adding: “What a legend.”

But Rupert Murdoch’s salty Sun grumped that fans were “not impressed.”

Here’s a range of the rest:

Sam Ryder and actor Damien Lewis pose for a photo outside the Red Bull Racing garage prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone July 3 in Northampton, England.
Sam Ryder and actor Damien Lewis pose for a photo outside the Red Bull Racing garage prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone July 3 in Northampton, England.
Mark Thompson via Getty Images
Mary Papenfuss - Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

BritishGod Save the QueenSam RyderBritish Grand Prix

Popular in the Community