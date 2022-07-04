British Musician Sam Ryder Slays With Wild Version Of 'God Save The Queen'

British musician Sam Ryder, who rose to fame singing on TikTok during the pandemic, absolutely killed with his rendition of Britain’s national anthem “God Save the Queen” on Sunday.
Ryder presented an extremely spirited version of the anthem (the same tune as “The Star-Spangled Banner,” thanks to a cheeky twist by colonialists) at the British Grand Prix in Northampton, England.
In May, Ryder won the runner-up spot with his song “Space Man” in the annual Eurovision song contest in which member countries of the European Broadcasting Union each submit a song to be performed on live television.
But some viewers were split over whether Ryder slayed with his innovative version of the national anthem — or obliterated it. Online publication Metro.co.uk gushed that he “wowed fans with iconic ‘God Save The Queen,’” adding: “What a legend.”
But Rupert Murdoch’s salty Sun grumped that fans were “not impressed.”
Here’s a range of the rest: