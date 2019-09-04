Sam Smith Hits The Red Carpet In Heels For The First Time

When it comes to his personal style, Sam Smith has never been one to play it safe. This week marked a notable fashion first for the singer-songwriter, who hit the 2019 GQ Men of the Year Awards in London in a pair of black Gucci heels.

The four-time Grammy winner posted a snapshot of his footwear on Instagram, along with a caption describing Tuesday night’s personal significance.

“Tonight I wore heels for the first time to an award show,” wrote Smith, who publicly identified as genderqueer and nonbinary earlier this year. “I’ve just got home from a gorgeous evening and as I was walking to my front door I stopped and listened to my heels clonking against the floor. And I just thought ‘FUCK YES’!!”

“There was a time where I thought I’d never ever ever be able to be myself like this in front of the industry or anyone,” he wrote, adding: “They’ll always be my virgin heels.”

On Wednesday, he posted a photo showing his complete red carpet look.

While the heels were making their award show debut, the 27-year-old has been embracing gender-bending fashion for some time.

“I love a heel,” he told The Sunday Times in 2017. “I’ve got loads of heels at home.” It’s a point he’s since emphasized on social media with numerous images of him wearing platforms and stilettos.

Incidentally, Smith is set to pay tribute to another Hollywood icon known for fabulous footwear.

He’s slated to appear on the soundtrack of the new Judy Garland biopic, “Judy,” performing “Get Happy” as a duet with the film’s star, Renée Zellweger. The movie hits theaters Sept. 27.