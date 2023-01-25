Sam Smith Confesses They Were ‘Chucked Off’ 2 Dating Apps Over A Hilarious Mistake

Sam Smith is getting candid about the hilarious mix-up that got them kicked off multiple dating apps.

When asked about their dating app history, the singer-songwriter, who identifies as nonbinary and uses “they/them” pronouns, recently revealed to ET Canada, “I never did Grindr. I did Tinder once, I think I got chucked off of Tinder.”

Advertisement

Sharing that they got thwarted after the popular dating apps didn’t believe their accounts were real, they added, “I got chucked off of Hinge because they thought that I wasn’t me.”

The Grammy winner, who says they’re no longer on any dating sites, admitted the removal happened after they didn’t verify their accounts, which is a must amid viral romance scams, such as the “Tinder Swindler.”

“Well, I didn’t verify my profile, so I should have done that,” the 30-year-old quipped.

Selfie verification on dating apps, like Hinge, is a security feature that allows users to self-authenticate. Being “verified” also helps other daters sift out fake profiles and catfishers, confirming a person is truly who they say they are.

In 2020, Smith was rumored to be dating furniture designer François Rocci. Last week, they were spotted getting cozy with fashion designer Christian Cowan in New York.

Advertisement

Speaking to British GQ in October, Smith shared that they’ve “only had three boyfriends.”

“All of them, equally, were just incredible teachers,” they shared.

While taking a hiatus from digital romance, the “Unholy” singer joked that if they were to reignite their search for love, their online profile would be dedicated to McDonald’s and their love for their pup, Velma, whom they say “taught me how to love.”

“I really feel like I don’t think I loved anyone other than my family and friends and stuff. … She’s really taught me that,” they said of their beloved dog.