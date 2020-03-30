Sam Smith Delaying And Renaming 'To Die For' Album Due To Coronavirus

Isabel Infantes - PA Images via Getty Images Sam Smith performs on stage during Capital's Jingle Bell Ball in London.

Since releasing an album titled “To Die For” is perhaps a bit insensitive amid a deadly global pandemic, Sam Smith has announced that they are delaying and renaming their third album.

The British singer’s next project, featuring hit singles “Dancing With a Stranger” and “How Do I Sleep,” was set to arrive on June 5, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak it will be postponed until sometime later this year.

“I have done a lot of thinking the last few weeks and feel that the title of the album and imminent release doesn’t feel right, so I have come to the decision to continue working on the album and make some important changes and additions,” Smith wrote in a statement on Monday, sending well wishes to his millions of fans.

To my wonderful fans... x pic.twitter.com/ZdhCeRkH7Q — samsmith (@samsmith) March 30, 2020

“I will be renaming my album and pushing back the release date ― both of which are to be confirmed at this time,” they continued.

Smith went on to promise that “there will be an album this year,” before teasing that new music will be released in the coming months.

“Thank you for always being by my side and for your understanding and patience,” they concluded. “I always want to do right by you. Always.”

The Oscar winner has been encouraging their followers via social media to stay safe and inside amid the pandemic, while also blessing our ears with some renditions of songs like “What the World Needs Now” and John Legend’s “Ordinary People.”

Smith has urged fans to follow suit and share videos of themselves “performing and singing your favourite songs at home.”

“Hopefully we can use some of this time to sing together,” they wrote on an Instagram post last week.

Smith is the latest artist to postpone a much-anticipated album with Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, Haim and more announcing delays in rolling out new music in recent weeks.