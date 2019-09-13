Sam Smith: My Pronouns Are 'They/Them'

“You are a mixture of all different things. You are your own special creation,” they added. “That’s how I take it: I’m not male or female. I think I float somewhere in between. It’s all on the spectrum.”

Smith ― who will appear on the soundtrack of the Judy Garland biopic, “Judy” ― has recently embraced more gender-bending styles in their performances and on the red carpet as well. In March, they paid tribute to the Harlem ball scene of the 1980s and 1990s in the video for their latest single, “How Do You Sleep?”