Sam Smith's Cover Of Donna Summer's 'I Feel Love' Is Disco Ecstasy

Sam Smith delivered on their promise of new music Friday by dropping a cover of a disco classic.

Smith teamed up with longtime collaborator Guy Lawrence of Disclosure for a revamped take on Donna Summer’s “I Feel Love.” Commissioned for a Target holiday campaign, the new version isn’t as sonically groundbreaking as Summer’s 1977 original was but nonetheless, it’s a buoyant listen that all but demands for repeated club spins.

“I Feel Love,” which was written by Summer, Giorgio Moroder and Pete Bellotte, was once hailed by English songwriter-producer Brian Eno as “the sound of the future.” Since then, the song has been performed by Madonna and Christina Aguilera, among other artists, and has been enduringly popular in the LGBTQ club scene.

Smith, who is genderqueer and nonbinary, cited the LGBTQ legacy of “I Feel Love” on Twitter when explaining their decision to record the song.

“As a queer person ‘I Feel Love’ has followed me to every dance floor in every queer space from the minute I started clubbing,” the four-time Grammy winner tweeted. “This song to me is an anthem of our community and it was an honor and most importantly so much fun to have a go at it.”

“Highest song I’ve ever fucking sang,” they added in a second tweet. “But a joy.”

Though Smith is best known for tearjerking ballads, they’ve begun exploring more dance-oriented sounds on their recent singles like “Dancing With a Stranger” and “How Do You Sleep?”

“I feel like I have recently shown people a side of me which I normally keep to myself or for my family and friends,” they said in an interview on “The Zach Sang Show” in October. “I feel like it’s almost given me permission to kinda do what I’ve always dreamed of doing but I was always scared to do, which is pop music.” Listen to Sam Smith’s “I Feel Love” cover below.