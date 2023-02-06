What's Hot

Code Red: Sam Smith And Their Entourage's Grammys Looks Were Absolute Fire

The "Unholy" singer, Kim Petras and their posse really put the red in red carpet.
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Kim Petras (front left) Sam Smith, Violet Chachki and Gottmik attend the 65th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
Kim Petras (front left) Sam Smith, Violet Chachki and Gottmik attend the 65th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Sam Smith, Kim Petras and their crew rolled into the 2023 Grammy Awards in an unapologetically out-there look.

Smith, a four-time Grammy winner, rocked a red, high-necked smock with a red top hat, lace eye veil and cane. Petras, the German pop singer who collaborated with Smith on the Grammy-nominated hit “Unholy,” matched in a balloon-bottom minidress and veil.

Lester Cohen via Getty Images

Accompanied by celebrity drag queens Violet Chachki and Gottmik and a themed entourage, the stars took over the red carpet ahead of their Grammys performance.

“Unholy,” released last fall, made Smith the first nonbinary artist and Petras the first openly transgender artist to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Petras received her first-ever Grammy nomination for the hit, which is up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Smith recently drew backlash from conservatives and online trolls after releasing the video for their aptly named new track “I’m Not Here to Make Friends,” which flew to the top of YouTube’s trending list following its January release.

Critics complained that Smith’s playful dancing in fabulously camp outfits was over the top and vulgar ― sparking a debate about the double standards for LGBTQ artists.

The artist clearly wasn’t fazed and continued to do it their way at the Grammys.

