Sam Smith And Kim Petras Make LGBTQ History With Major Grammy Win

Sam Smith cheered on Kim Petras as she acknowledged her history-making moment with the pair’s win at Sunday’s Grammy Awards.

Smith and Petras ― who took home the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their song “Unholy” ― made LGBTQ history at the ceremony.

Smith, who has won Grammys in years past, became the first out nonbinary artist to win the award while Petras, a first-time Grammy nominee, became the first out trans woman to win the award.

Petras, who received a standing ovation during her speech, thanked the “incredible transgender legends” before her who kicked open doors for her, including Madonna and the late Grammy-nominated artist Sophie.

She also gave a shout-out to her mother during the emotional speech.

“I grew up next to a highway in nowhere Germany, and my mother believed me that I was a girl, and I wouldn’t be here without her and her support,” Petras said.

This speech from Kim Petras got me good 😭 pic.twitter.com/HTxovNVGvQ #Grammys2023 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) February 6, 2023

Smith and Petras are among several trans and nonbinary artists LGBTQ icons that the Grammys have recognized over the years, Out magazine noted.

Wendy Carlos, a trans electronic music composer, won three Grammys for her album “Switched-On Bach” prior to her announcement that she was trans in the late 1970s.