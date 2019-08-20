Sam Smith Opens Up About Therapy, Mental Health: 'You Are Enough'

Sam Smith shared an emotional and raw message on Twitter, imploring his followers to look themselves in the mirror and know that they are “enough.”
On Tuesday, the “Stay With Me” singer posted a tweet thread where he shared that he’s spent a year and a half in therapy and the “little thought” he wanted to tell his fans.
The 27-year-old wrote that he’s on a holiday for the first time in a “long long time” and has been working on making “sense of all the mess in my head” for the last six months.
Earlier this year, Smith walked offstage mid-show in Cape Town and later canceled some live performances, on doctor’s orders, to work on “recovery and health,” according to a message to his fans on Twitter.
Channeling the mantra popularized by researcher Brené Brown, Smith wrote that the words “You are enough” are the “only words that really matter.” He later added, “That mess in your mind is not a mess. It is who you are.”
Smith is dropping his third studio album later this year.