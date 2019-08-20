Sam Smith Opens Up About Therapy, Mental Health: 'You Are Enough'

Sam Smith shared an emotional and raw message on Twitter, imploring his followers to look themselves in the mirror and know that they are “enough.”

On Tuesday, the “Stay With Me” singer posted a tweet thread where he shared that he’s spent a year and a half in therapy and the “little thought” he wanted to tell his fans.

The 27-year-old wrote that he’s on a holiday for the first time in a “long long time” and has been working on making “sense of all the mess in my head” for the last six months.

Earlier this year, Smith walked offstage mid-show in Cape Town and later canceled some live performances, on doctor’s orders, to work on “recovery and health,” according to a message to his fans on Twitter.

Just wanted to share a little thought with you all. Sitting here on my first holiday in a long long time. Looking back on a year and a half of therapy and what has been probably the most challenging time of my short 27 years here.. pic.twitter.com/5AIMxNi4n6 — Sam Smith (@samsmith) August 20, 2019

I’ve watched and read so much over the last 6 months to try and make sense of all the mess in my head. Tried to find ways to organise all of my problems so that they are bound and organised into folders and boxes, so that they will never haunt me or effect me again.. — Sam Smith (@samsmith) August 20, 2019

Channeling the mantra popularized by researcher Brené Brown, Smith wrote that the words “You are enough” are the “only words that really matter.” He later added, “That mess in your mind is not a mess. It is who you are.”

But I’m slowly starting to realise that the words above are the only words that really matter.... and they are the words of the incredible @BreneBrown .... ‘You are enough’

That mess in your mind is not a mess. It is who you are. — Sam Smith (@samsmith) August 20, 2019

By constantly trying to change and seek perfection and a life of no pain only causes more pain I am realising.

Still on course and learning but feeling the closest I’ve ever felt to a real space of joy, gratitude and peace. — Sam Smith (@samsmith) August 20, 2019

Sorry to blab on. But I know we are all dealing with some really heavy shit at times. And I find listening to words from strangers comforting. So hopefully sometimes I can be that stranger to you guys. — Sam Smith (@samsmith) August 20, 2019

Now every morning and every night before you go to bed. Say these words to yourself in the mirror. I’m gonna do it too. We are in this together 🙏🏻 Hope you’re all having a gorgeous summer x — Sam Smith (@samsmith) August 20, 2019

Smith is dropping his third studio album later this year.