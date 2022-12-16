What's Hot

Entertainment
Sam Worthington Reveals The 2 Major Roles He Almost Landed Outside 'Avatar'

"The Way of Water" actor revealed that a producer of a blockbuster franchise "personally cut his hair to match her vision" for the star.
Ben Blanchet

Avatar: The Way of Water” actor Sam Worthington, best known for starring in James Cameron’s original Na’vi epic, almost was in two other major pictures as well.

Worthington, who stars in the “Avatar” sequel released on Friday, told Variety that he was a finalist to star as James Bond in “Casino Royale” prior to his role as Jake Sully in Cameron’s 2009 movie.

The actor revealed he flew to London, where longtime Bond producer Barbara Broccoli “personally cut his hair to match her vision” of Bond.

“I could play Bond as a killer, but I couldn’t get the debonair down for the life of me,” Worthington said.

“The suit did not fit.”

Worthington also described nearly getting the role of Green Lantern, which actor Ryan Reynolds eventually landed for the 2011 movie.

Worthington said he was puzzled about the superhero’s suit.

“It didn’t make much sense to me — the suit comes out of his skin? And I was like, ’He’s got this powerful ring that can create anything. Well, what can beat the ring?” Worthington said.

“The answer was, ‘Nothing.’ I was like, ‘Well, something needs to beat it, or it won’t be very interesting.’”

Worthington, who revealed that he auctioned off all his belongings and lived in his car prior to reading for “Avatar,” reprised his role as Jake Sully in “The Way of Water.”

The film, a sequel to the highest-grossing movie of all time, took in roughly $17 million at the box office on Thursday. That matches the Thursday opening performance of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” and floats just under “The Batman,” Deadline reported.

The “Avatar” film franchise is slated for additional sequels in coming years.

