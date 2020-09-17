Samantha Bee's PSA About Voting Is The Stuff Of Nightmares

Samantha Bee dialed up the fear factor with her call to vote in the 2020 election.

The “Full Frontal” host reimagined classic horror movies to warn against President Donald Trump’s securing of a second term in the bit Wednesday.

In one spoof scene of “Scream,” the masked Ghostface tells Bee she is being scared because “I know in 2016, you think you had it in the bag and we’ve been living in a straight-up horror flick ever since.”

Check out the clip here:

On Twitter, “Full Frontal” warned voters to expect the worst with these movie posters:

We’re big horror movie fans here at Full Frontal and couldn’t resist the opportunity to use classic movie posters to let everyone know we don’t want a sequel in 2020. We know how you voted last election. Let’s end this once and for all. #ExpectTheWorst pic.twitter.com/QDOpcyYj9u — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) September 16, 2020

Two is scarier than one. Let’s make sure he only gets one term. #ExpectTheWorst pic.twitter.com/RpVX2rc1ZM — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) September 16, 2020

We’re not saying a demonic baby would make a better president than Trump but we are saying we could try it out! #ExpectTheWorst pic.twitter.com/Gc4MCFUg5H — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) September 16, 2020

Elsewhere on the show, Bee explained the importance of down-ballot races: