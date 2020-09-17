Samantha Bee's PSA About Voting Is The Stuff Of Nightmares

Samantha Bee dialed up the fear factor with her call to vote in the 2020 election.
The “Full Frontal” host reimagined classic horror movies to warn against President Donald Trump’s securing of a second term in the bit Wednesday.
In one spoof scene of “Scream,” the masked Ghostface tells Bee she is being scared because “I know in 2016, you think you had it in the bag and we’ve been living in a straight-up horror flick ever since.”
Check out the clip here:
On Twitter, “Full Frontal” warned voters to expect the worst with these movie posters:
Elsewhere on the show, Bee explained the importance of down-ballot races:
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter