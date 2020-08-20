Samantha Bee Warns Voters What To Expect From GOP Before The Election

Samantha Bee on Wednesday told voters that now “is not the time get complacent.”

The “Full Frontal” host warned “we don’t know what’s about to happen” as she debuted a new segment ― titled “Expect The Worst” ― that exposes Republican dirty tricks ahead of the 2020 election.

Bee detailed just some of the racist attacks on Democrats being deployed by Donald Trump and the GOP, and pointed out how the president is preparing to suppress the Democratic vote.

“We should allow ourselves to feel hope for the future,” said Bee, referencing polls that show Democratic nominee Joe Biden beating Trump.

“Then we should get right back to fucking work,” she concluded. “Because when you are dealing with a pack of decomposing racists, you have to expect the worst.”

Check out the videos here:

