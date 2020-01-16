Samantha Bee used Wednesday’s first “Full Frontal” episode of the year to call out CNN’s coverage of the previous night’s Democratic debate.

Bee recalled how Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) — who she dubbed “mom and dad” — received a rough ride on the network before, during and after the debate in Des Moines, Iowa, over Warren’s claim that Sanders told her a woman couldn’t win the 2020 presidential election. Sanders denies saying it.

“Jesus Christ,” said Bee. “The only way they could be trying harder to get them to fight is if they personally oiled up these senior citizens and threw them into the Octagon.”

The comedian later warned “there is only one wrong choice this November” and that is President Donald Trump.

“If we make enemies of each other now, the fight won’t be about if a woman can ever be president,” she said. “It will be about if anyone else will ever be president again.”

Check out the full segment here: