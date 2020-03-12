Samantha Bee on Wednesday examined how some Fox News personalities ― including prime time host Tucker Carlson ― have been covering the coronavirus crisis.

And the “Full Frontal” host was furious with what she saw.

“Tying coronavirus to China and Chinese people isn’t just a racist dog whistle, it’s a whole racist orchestra,” said Bee, after airing a montage of Fox hosts blaming the pandemic on the Chinese.

“It’s a mighty, mighty racist bosstone, which brings me to this important point. The coronavirus is not an excuse to be racist,” continued Bee, whose audience consisted of a handful of staffers after her live audience was nixed in a bid to contain the spread of the disease.

“I know racism is like America’s weighted blanket. When everything is stressful, nothing makes us feel more secure than treating other people like trash,” said Bee, adding: “COVID-19 is scary and it’s made even scarier because our government is mishandling this crisis and conservative media is using Asian people as scapegoats.”

Check out the clip here: