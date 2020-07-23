Republican governors drew Samantha Bee’s ire on Wednesday’s episode of “Full Frontal.”

The comedian went to town on the “deniers, dimwits and lies” of those GOP leaders whose states are currently engulfed in a devastating surge of new coronavirus cases.

Greg Abbott of Texas, Ron DeSantis of Florida, Brian Kemp of Georgia, Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma and Doug Ducey of Arizona all faced Bee’s wrath in the two-part segment.

“For someone who hates masks, Gov. Kemp is getting Georgia more fucked than an ‘Eyes Wide Shut party,’” Bee cracked at one point, explaining in conclusion why “we need a unified strategy” to tackle the pandemic.

Check out the videos here:

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!