The “Full Frontal” host slammed the bogus claim that certain “home remedies” will detoxify people from the coronavirus shot, allowing them to “remove” the vaccine but still retain their vaccinated status to comply with mandates.

“To be clear, there is no way to detox from a vaccination,” said Bee. “And I can’t believe I have to say this, but it is not safe to cut holes in your body or take baths in the same stuff they use to unclog drains, clean toilets, clear grout, wash floors. Oh my God, Borax is good for everything but getting out vaccines.”