Samantha Bee Stands Up For TV Producers With Scathing Message For Trump Campaign

Samantha Bee issued a fierce response to an attempt by Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign to stop TV producers from booking certain guests that have been critical of the president.
“Fuck off,” Bee exclaimed on Wednesday’s broadcast of “Full Frontal.”
She noted that “telling news programs to blacklist the president’s enemies is a clear attack on the freedom of the press.”
“And also, since when did you have a problem with lying on TV? Lying on TV is Kellyanne Conway’s entire resume,” Bee added.
Check out the segment here: