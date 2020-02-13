Samantha Bee has a plan to escape the vengeful wrath of President Donald Trump.
The “Full Frontal” host noted on Wednesday’s episode how Trump has been on the warpath with anyone who’s crossed him since the GOP-controlled Senate voted last week to acquit him of impeachment charges.
Bee, a fierce critic of the president, then revealed how she’ll avoid his anger ― and it involves fellow late night TV comedian Stephen Colbert.
Check out Bee’s plan here:
