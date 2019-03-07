Samantha Bee Points Out Long-Term Pitfall Of Donald Trump-Fox News Love Fest

Samantha Bee explained how Fox News, during the Trump era, has “grown from a simple old-fashioned propaganda factory into a new kind of state television.”

Bee noted on Wednesday’s “Full Frontal” that the conservative network’s bias toward President Donald Trump’s administration “isn’t exactly a big secret.”

In fact, she said, it is now “arguably as powerful as the president it created.”

“But at least Trump is term-limited,” said Bee. “We’ll be living under Fox’s influence as long as there’s a supply of fresh teenage blood to keep Rupert Murdoch undead.”

