Samantha Bee Points Out Long-Term Pitfall Of Donald Trump-Fox News Love Fest

The "Full Frontal" host said Fox is now "arguably as powerful as the president it created."

Samantha Bee explained how Fox News, during the Trump era, has “grown from a simple old-fashioned propaganda factory into a new kind of state television.”

Bee noted on Wednesday’s “Full Frontal” that the conservative network’s bias toward President Donald Trump’s administration “isn’t exactly a big secret.”

In fact, she said, it is now “arguably as powerful as the president it created.”

“But at least Trump is term-limited,” said Bee. “We’ll be living under Fox’s influence as long as there’s a supply of fresh teenage blood to keep Rupert Murdoch undead.”

