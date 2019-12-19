Samantha Bee acknowledged on Wednesday that the impeachment of President Donald Trump over the Ukraine scandal may seem “pointless” given the unlikelihood he will be convicted by the GOP-controlled Senate.

“But it’s not,” noted the host of TBS’ “Full Frontal.”

“In a world where old rich white dudes seem to increasingly operate with impunity, today Trump faces the tiniest bit of punity and that is magic,” she said.

Bee also predicted things will “get even uglier” as the proceedings move to the Senate, with its Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) attempting to “rush the impeachment trial through in 15 minutes.”

